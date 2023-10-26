Lady ’Cats finish second in Districts – Updated

Update – Thursday, 10/26/23

After this week’s edition of The Licking News went to the newsstands and the post office for mailing, the Houston School District announced that the Houston volleyball team had been disqualified by MSHSAA from the district championship game, due to a rules violation when three players participated in a charity co-ed volleyball tournament the previous weekend. As a result, the District Championship has been awarded to the Licking Lady Wildcats, and they will advance to play Stover in Sectional action this evening. The Licking R-8 Facebook page addressed the situation as thus: “As neighbors and friends, we are saddened by Houston’s disqualification from moving forward in the Class 2 State Volleyball Tournament. While we have always enjoyed a highly competitive and spirited rivalry with our friends in Houston, we take no joy in the disqualification decision. The hard work of Houston’s coaches and athletes on the floor Monday night proves they are champions.”

By Shari Harris, Managing Editor

The Licking Lady Wildcats entered district play as first seed, followed by the Houston Lady Tigers in the second seed position. Both teams earned first round byes, and Licking faced Bourbon in the semifinal round on Thursday, October 19.

Dixon hosted the tournament, and Licking made short work of Bourbon, winning in three straight sets, 25-11, 25-13 and 25-9. Houston also advanced to the final round.

The Lady ’Cats defeated Houston in regular play and in the Licking Tournament this season, but they knew it would be a tough match to win three straight against a good Lady Tiger squad.

Houston came out strong, taking the first set 25-17. Licking battled back in the second round, keeping spectators on the edge of their seats with a 26-24, come from behind win. The Lady Tigers retook the advantage with a win of the third set, 25-11, shaking the confidence of the Lady Wildcats. The fourth set also went to the Lady Tigers, 25-16, ending the season for Licking.

The Lady Wildcats finish the season with a record of 30-6-1. They won first place in the Silver Division of the West Plains Showdown, second place in the Cabool Tournament, second place in the District Tournament, and first place in the LHS Classic. Senior Hannah Medlock finished her season with over 1,000 kills and over 1,000 digs as a Lady Wildcat. New Lady Wildcat Coach Tammy Gorman and her team thrilled their fans all season and should be proud of their successes.

Photos by Shari Harris