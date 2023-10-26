Queen’s Castle hosts Teacher Appreciation

By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

Queen’s Castle showed their support and their appreciation for the teachers, administration and support staff at Licking R-VIII and for the Community Teacher Support Network (CTSN) on Friday with a wonderful luncheon.

Michelle Whitaker was assisted by Kayleann Belz, Marilyn Cantrell, Gina Whitaker, her husband Ben Whitaker and CTSN Coordinator Delanie Rinne, as they served baked mostaccioli, French bread and butter, an “Almost Matt’s” salad, a choice of pineapple or chocolate cake, generously donated by her mother-in-law Carolyn Whitaker and beverages. Joann Whitaker Schafer donated the eating utensils. Meals were also delivered to those who could not join others in the teachers’ breakrooms at the high school and elementary campuses.

“Thank you for taking care of our kids,” expressed Whitaker to the Licking R-VIII staff. “Our children are our future.”

Queen’s Castle Spa Boutique specializes in manicures, pedicures, eye lash extensions and waxing services. Owner Michelle Whitaker also provides Rieki energy treatments. They look forward to providing hair and basic esthetic services in the future.

Located at 101 W. Hwy. 32, Suite #6, Licking, Queen’s Castle may also be contacted at https://www.facebook.com/michellerocksnails.

CTNS is a group of parents and community members who work together to provide support and resources to local teachers, thereby fulfilling their mission: Supporting the well-being and success of teachers in our community. Should you or your business wish to participate in the CTSN program by providing encouragement with a snack cart, luncheon, funding, discounts, classroom resources or more, please contact Delanie Rinne at 573-889-7491.

Photos by Christy Porter