Seven runners earn All-Conference honors

The Licking High School and Junior High Cross Country teams competed in the Frisco League Conference meet on Monday, October 16. Overall, thirteen Wildcat athletes brought home medals, and seven earned All-Conference honors. Six runners set new personal records, and the Junior High Boys won the meet as a team, with the Varsity Boys finishing in second overall as a team.

On the Varsity Girls team, Karissa Malikowski (seventh place, 29:28.11) and Seyrena Carter (ninth place, 34:21.15) both earned All-Conference honors.

For the Varsity Boys, All-Conference honors went to Levi Stout (third place, 18:50.71), Caleb Barker (fourth place, 19:17.06), Ethan Stout (eighth place, 21:02.44), Logan Lane (ninth place, 21:17.82) and Titus Scavone (tenth place, 21:26.60).

Junior High Girls medaling included Olivia Clayton, with a time of 17:07.90, who finished seventh.

Medal-winners for the Junior High Boys team included Jett Sullins (fourth place, 13:06.51), Colin Kuhn (fifth place, 13:09.36), Jeffery Alkire (sixth place, 13:12.37), Keirum O’Daniel (eighth place, 13:43.16) and Gage Mesger (tenth place, 14:22.89).

High school runners Logan Lane, Caleb Barker and Karissa Malikowski, and Junior High runners Trey Gambill, Olivia Clayton and Kaylynn Rinne all set new personal records at the meet.

The High School runners will compete at the Class 2, District 2 Meet in Lamar on Saturday, October 28, with the first race scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.