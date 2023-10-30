Obituary – April D. Reeves

April Dawn Reeves, 33, of Rolla passed away at her home on October 21, 2023. She was born on March 23, 1990, in Rolla, to Charles Herman and Sandra Dee (Fitzsimmons) Reeves.

She had been pursuing a career in healthcare, working on her G.E.D. On September 17 of this year, she attended Ashes To Beauty where she accepted Jesus and was baptized. April enjoyed painting, graphic design, writing poetry, and most of all, spending time with her daughter.

She is predeceased by her parents, Charles H. Reeves Jr, Sandra Dee Reeves; grandparents Carleen Mae (Fitzgerald) Reeves, Charles H. Reeves Sr, Sherman and Elta Hall; an aunt, Brenda (Johnson) Hall; and cousins Justin Hall and his child, Joseph Bolin Jr, Shane Black, and J.D. Bunton.

April is survived by her daughter, Alysha Garten, brothers Charles H. Reeves III, Zachariah (Jordan) McConahay and Daron Reeves, all of Rolla; sisters Melissa (Luke) Owens, Destiny Reeves and Abagaile Reeves, all of Rolla; aunts Sheila Reeves and Jennifer (Ricardo Sr.) Hudson, both of Rolla, Celena Black, of Edgar Springs, and Nena McKinzie, of Rainelle, W.Va.; uncles Thomas Hall of Quinwood, W.Va., and Daniel Reeves, of Duke, Mo.; grandmother Dorothy Mace of Duke, Mo.; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Services were held at Green Tree Church at 3:30 p.m. on October 29, 2023, with Justin Cook officiating.