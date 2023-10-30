Obituary – Bobby L. Camden

Bobby Lou (Hobson) Camden was born March 24, 1951, in Rolla, Mo. She was the only child born to Kenneth Veit and Virginia Ruth (Rogers) Hobson. Bobby grew up in Licking, Mo., and graduated with the class of 1969 from Licking High School.

Bobby married her sweetheart, James “Joe” Kenneth Camden, on November 26, 1977, and together they shared forty-two years of marriage before his passing on June 12, 2020. Bobby and Joe were blessed with two daughters, Jeannette Mae Marie and Amanda Jo.

Bobby was a self-employed cosmetologist with a remarkable talent. She taught at the College of Hairstyling until 1987, and then opened her beauty shop in her home. Bobby had a way for making her clients feel beautiful and confident until she retired in 2020.

Bobby was fun to be around and always on the go. She enjoyed crafting, sewing and cross-stitching. She could be found in the kitchen cooking and baking. In the last few years after moving to Arizona you could find her playing cards and dominos with her Sundance Community friends. Her greatest treasures in life were her family and friends. She especially loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Bobby was a lady of great faith and dedicated member of Pleasant Valley Baptist Church. She used her time and gifts to serve the Lord by playing the piano for Sunday Worship. Once Bobby moved out of the area, she continued to attend when she was back visiting.

Bobby entered into eternal rest on October 19, 2023, in Gilbert, Ariz., at the age of seventy-two years. Those left behind to cherish her memory include: her loving daughters, Jeannette Mae Marie Wisdom, of Missouri, and Amanda Jo Roninger and husband, Scott, of Casa Grande, Ariz.; grandchildren, Jordan Wisdom Conway and husband, Logan, of Salem, Mo., Jared Wisdom, of Salem, Mo., and Jason Wisdom, of Salem, Mo.; great-grandchildren, Addi Jo Conway and Luke Reese Conway; “favorite ex-son-in-law,” father of her grandchildren, Jeremy Wisdom, of Salem, Mo.; extended family and dear friends.

Preceding her in death: her loving husband, Joe Camden; infant son; parents, Kenneth and Ruth Hobson; and her father and mother-in-law, James and Elsie Camden.

Bobby will be remembered for her contagious beautiful smile that she shared with everyone she encountered. She leaves a lasting legacy of warmth, love, generosity and cherished memories. Bobby will be forever missed.

Funeral Services for Bobby Lou (Hobson) Camden were held Saturday, October 28, 2023, in the Wilson Mortuary Salem Chapel with Pastor Mark Johnson officiating. Special Music was provided and additional song selection played was “I’ll Fly Away.” Serving as Pallbearers were Jared Wisdom, Jeremy Wisdom, Jason Wisdom and Ryan Parker. Honorary Pallbearer was Luke Conway. Burial was in the North Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of Wilson Mortuary of Salem, Mo.