A time of giving

By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

As we enter into the holiday season of giving, the Route 63 Car Club in Licking donated $500 each to six area non-profit organizations last week.

Vintage vehicles rolled into Licking in July for the 39th Annual Rt. 63 Car & Bike Show; proceeds from that show are dispersed back into the community.

“Special thanks to all participants at the car show in July who make it possible to give back to area non-profits,” expressed Route 63 Car Club President Aaron Epstein. “Proceeds from the entry fees, concessions, t-shirt sales and sponsors make the annual donations possible.”

Christmas in Our Hometown-Licking, coordinated by Kassi Ramsey, and Share Your Christmas-Houston, coordinated by Pat Miller and daughter, Angie, are seasonal organizations that assist recipients during the holiday season, ensuring that children receive clothing, presents and special surprises at Christmas.

The Love Paks Nutrition program, coordinated by Linda Roberts, benefits school age children during the school year to prevent food insecurity, providing nutritious food packages that are taken home on weekends. The program is confidential and initiated by teacher request.

Providing assistance throughout the year are:

The Licking Senior Center prepares lunches daily through the week for those in the community who wish to participate on site or with delivery. It is also a welcoming facility for people to visit and play games, such as Bingo and pool. Special events are hosted throughout the year.

Also providing community food resources year round is the Licking United Community Help Center. Donnetta James, Director, coordinates the Food Pantry with help from volunteers. LUCHC also donates to school organizations and sponsorships, provides scholarship funds and assists with Christmas programs.

The Pregnancy Resource Center is available for those facing a challenging situation and they provide information to assist with decisions related to abortion, adoption and parenting.

The Spirit of Giving is displayed in so many ways throughout our community year round. If you can be of assistance with your time, talent or resources, please contact one of the above organizations or a non-profit in the community.