By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

Christmas in Our Hometown has been helping children enjoy Christmas for approximately 25-years. They provide gifts that include clothing and toys for area children who might otherwise have none. Benevolent volunteers who support the non-profit program with their time or by adopting a family choose gifts from a wish list given at the time of application in the program.

Kassi Ramsey has taken over coordination of the program, after the supervision by Bonnie Hall for the past 20-years. Ramsey has also coordinated the Licking R-VIII School District Child in Need program for the past four years, and will coordinate between the two programs to better ensure each child in the community has a brighter Christmas.

“I want to try and combine the efforts of Christmas in Our Hometown and the Child in Need programs into one outreach so as many people can be helped as possible,” said Ramsey.

Applications for Christmas in Our Hometown will be available on Wednesdays and Thursdays, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., November 8 through December 7, at the Licking United Community Help Center located at 209 Park St.

If you would like to make a contribution or volunteer your assistance please contact Kassi Ramsey at 417-818-2488, or donations may be mailed to P.O. Box 52, Licking, MO 65542. Item donations or monetary contributions will also be accepted at Right Away Rent-to-Own located at 101 South Main St., at the corner of Hwy. 32 East and Main Street, during business hours Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Thank you to past coordinator Bonnie Hall for her invaluable years of work with the program and to Kassi Ramsey for continuing the assistance provided to the children of our community for a very Merry Christmas.