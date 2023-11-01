Coming Events November 2, 2023

LPHC CHILI AND DESSERT COOK OFF

Licking Pentecostal Holiness Church will hold a Chili and Dessert Cook Off beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday, November 10. Sponsored by the Men’s and Women’s Ministries, all deer hunters, church bodies and others are welcome. Veterans eat free. Prizes will be awarded and all proceeds benefit outreach programs. LPHC is located at Hwy. 63 and College Ave. For more information call 573-674-3273.

CATCH AND RELEASE TROUT SEASON

Winter Catch and Release Trout Season opens at Montauk State Park on Friday, November 10.

YOUNG WOMEN’S CONFERENCE

A free Young Women’s Conference, “Girl, God’s Got You!” will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Abounding Hope Church on Saturday, November 11, for young women fifth through twelfth grade. Call or text 573-208-0310 for more information.

FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY

The Licking Friends of the Library will meet at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 15, at the Licking Library. New members are welcome.

COMMUNITY THANKSGIVING BUFFET

Licking Assembly of God Church will host their Annual Community Thanksgiving meal in an all-you-can-eat buffet at 12 p.m. on Thursday, November 23. Everyone is welcome! For more information contact Pastor Larissa Satterfield at 417-247-2808.

LRC QUILT RAFFLE

Licking Residential Care is holding a Quilt Raffle. The king-size quilt features quilt blocks made by LRC residents. Stop by the facility to participate. Drawing will be held December 15.

ART ON THE ROCK

A “Trees on the Rock” art class will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. or a Sip ‘n Paint class from 6 to 9 p.m., both with Susan, at Big Rock Candy Mountain on Friday, November 17. Contact Roger at 573-247-6865 to reserve a seat.

GUN AND QUILT RAFFLE

The Fleet Reserve Association FRA Branch 364 is holding a Gun, Quilt and Large Ceramic Planter Raffle. The raffles are in support of college scholarships. For more information call David Herndon at 417-967-0661.

TOPS

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Licking Chapter meets at 4 – 4:30 p.m. at the Licking United Methodist Church, 208 S. Main St. on Mondays. Attend a meeting to see if we can help you lose weight or maintain your lost weight. For more information, visit TOPS.org or call Kathleen at 573-548-1133.

GRIEF AND LOSS RECOVERY GROUP

Grief is normal when you experience a great loss, but if it’s been too long, you may need help. We are here Monday evenings at 5 p.m. and open to all! Meeting at the Licking Pentecostal Holiness Church, on the corner of Hwy. 63 and College St., Licking. For more information, call Diane at 573-889-9197.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS

Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. every Tuesday at the Licking United Methodist Church.

SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCE CLASS

Flower O’Scotland Dance Troupe’s Scottish Country Dance Class will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Licking Assembly of God, every second Tuesday of the month. No partner required. For more information and confirmation of classes call Joan Bryant at 417-619-5900.

FREE ADDICTION RECOVERY CLASS

A program to help you overcome any form of addiction, based on the doctrine of Jesus Christ. If you or a loved one are struggling, please come! Every Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on the corner of Hwy. 63 and Hwy. E, Houston.

KIDZ CLUB/YOUTH GROUP

First Baptist Church Kidz Club, ages 4th through 6th grade, will meet on Wednesday evenings from 6 – 7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 223 Main Street, and will be served a meal. The youth group, 7th – 12th grade, meets at Triumph Sports on the corner of Highway BB and 63 from 6:30 – 8:00 p.m. If your child needs a ride, contact the church at 573-674-3141.

SUMMERSVILLE CHESS CLUB

Want to learn how to play chess? Avid player and need someone to play against? Come to the Summersville Library on Saturdays from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. to play the “Game of Kings.” All are encouraged to come and play. No need to sign up, just show up and have some fun!

OZARK MOUNTAIN AMATEUR RADIO CLUB

The Ozark Mountain Amateur Radio Club meets the third Saturday of each month, at noon at the Lone Star Annex, 114 W. Main St. in downtown Houston. All are welcome, with young people interested in Ham Radio especially encouraged to attend. We can help with getting your FCC license! Contact Willy Adey at 417-260-4626 for more information.

SHERRILL TOWNSHIP

Sherrill Township meets at 5:30 p.m. every other Thursday at the township shed located at 11875 South 137, in Licking. The next meeting is November 2.

LYNCH TOWNSHIP

Lynch Township’s meetings are the first Thursday of each month at 6 p.m., at the Lynch Township Shed, 14472 Boiling Springs Road.

BOONE TOWNSHIP MEETING

Boone Township meets the second Thursday of the month at 5:30 p.m. Meeting is at the Township Shed, 16245 Highway AF, Licking.

TEXAS COUNTY TRANSPORTATION

Licking Bridge Builders has transportation available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. To ride the bus, please make your appointment at least a day in advance by calling 573-674-3558 and talking with a volunteer.

ADDRESS CHANGES

