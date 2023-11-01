Photos submitted
A friendly welcome to the Texas County Health Department’s Fall for Wellness Health Fair was given by, from left: Kevin Durden, Environmental Protection Health Specialist; Miranda Coen, Clinic RN, holding son Barrett; Trish Allen, RN; and Earlene Stoops, Health Educator. Free fasting cholesterol and hemoglobin A1C screenings, flu shots, blood pressure checks and more were available for participants at the fair held on Tuesday.
Jill Garrett, Community Navigator, had many up-to-date resource and guidance materials available; her goal is to help maintain the community’s well-being.
Johnna Cook, Nursing Supervisor (left), and Jill Garrett, Community Navigator, are all smiles while Cook draws blood for the free fasting cholesterol and Hemoglobin A1C screenings provided.
Megan Carver, Breastfeeding Peer Counselor, was prepared to delight the little ones with crayons and coloring books, as well as the mothers with answers to any inquiries.
Missouri Ozarks Community Health, with clinics located in Houston and Cabool, was available with information and promotional items.