Havens awarded Army Award for Duty

LTC Venancio Castro, U.S. Army, presented LHS senior Dawson Havens with the October Army Values Leadership Award for Duty on Thursday, October 19. Duty was defined as demonstrating the ability to work in a team while going above and beyond to help your fellow classmates and making your school and community a better place.

“We are very proud of Dawson for his selfless example of character and hard work in all he does at LHS,” stated the school administration.

Havens’ nomination read as follows: “He goes above and beyond to help his classmates and to make this school a better place. He volunteers all the time and is always willing to help this school and is a great role model.”

Congratulations, Dawson Havens!