LRFD and Bridge Builders raise funds side by side

By Shari Harris, Publisher

The weather wasn’t the best for a joint, fundraising side-by-side ride on Saturday for the Licking Rural Fire Department and Licking Bridge Builders. But the rain held off nearly until the end, and those who attended enjoyed the camaraderie and the fall beauty of our area.

The twenty to twenty-five courageous participants prepared for the chilly day with layers including beanies, long johns, leggings and winter coats. Some who originated from more northern states scoffed at the description of the weather as being bad.

Their trip took them to Big Creek, where they stopped for a lunch break before returning to Licking. Senior Center Director Cindy Wampner reported the rain caught them about 20 minutes from home, and the temperature began dropping as well.

Approximately $460 was raised, with proceeds divided between the fire department and the senior center.