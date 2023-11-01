Stout advances to State XC Meet

The Licking High School Cross Country team competed in their District Meet at Lamar on Saturday, October 28. The time to beat to qualify for the state meet was 19:29.62.

Licking Wildcat Levi Stout finished with a time of 18:51.67, placing him 13th in a field of 120. Stout qualified to race in the 2023 Cross Country Championship on Friday, November 3, at Gans Creek Cross Country Course in Columbia. His finish also earned him All-District honors.

The Licking High School and Junior High Cross Country teams raced in the Tiger Trail Invitational in Houston on Monday, October 23. Licking Wildcat Jett Sullins won the Junior High Race.

Other junior high medal winners were Jeffery Alkire, fifth; Colin Kuhn, sixth; Keirum O’Daniel, thirteenth; and Logan Kuhn, fifteenth. Also finishing in the top 20 was Dawsynn Moore, seventeenth.

Levi Stout finished fourth in the high school race, earning a medal. Just out of medal range was Caleb Barker, who placed sixteenth, and Ethan Stout, in eighteenth place.