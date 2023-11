This year’s Class 2 District 8 All-District volleyball teams have been announced. Three members of the Licking Lady Wildcats were named to the first team, and two to the second team.

Senior Hannah Medlock and juniors Allie Hock and Zoey Dawson earned All-District first team honors.

Senior Riley Moloney and junior Ralee Clayton were named to the All-District second team.

Congratulations to each of them and their teammates on a spectacular season.