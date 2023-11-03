In this edition: November 2, 2023

In addition to the current media postings, in this week’s print edition of The Licking News:

Abounding Hope Church Homecoming will be held on November 5, with 4 Calvary in concert and a dinner to follow.

See this week’s Licking R-VIII Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Rinne Tire Pros and HS/JH Learner of the Week, sponsored by Hawn Law Office.

Healthy Dent County’s Casino Night presented by American Family Insurance with a Biker Fest will be held November 4.

Join the Licking Senior Center for their 50th year celebration at the center on November 4; see details and more in Senior Center Happenings.

See what’s happening around town in Coming Events!

Licking Residential Care is holding a fundraising raffle of a quilt made by the residents.

Shari Harris, Publisher, shares a “Rough ending for volleyball season” in an Op-Ed.

Local Veteran Ted Jensen brings home a first place blue ribbon of his drawing “Old Man of the Sea.”

Lee Ann Akins, Branch Librarian, updates us on new items at the Licking Library Branch, and shares other important information and activities.

A great dressing for those holiday salads, Lindy Mondy has submitted “Italian Dressing Mix.”

Master Gardeners is offering free Friday flower classes; get the details.

Get access to courses, programs, connections and support through “Missouri Community LAB: A hub for creating strong, whole communities.”

Keep up with the Licking R-VIII sports schedules, read about the Wildcat Athletics Golf Tournament and how a basketball rule change affects foul shots.

MSU-WP Grizzly Volleyball advances to the NJCAA district tournament.

“Beginnings and Endings” are reminisced in Reflections from the Road, by Rick Mansfield. Scott Hamilton asks “Are You Smarter than Elon Musk?”

Veterans find peace, skills and income with Heroes to Hives.

Missouri Department of Conservation reports on young hunters’ deer harvest.

Partnership helps southern Missouri landowner stave off feral hogs.

South Central Correctional Center reports two offender deaths this week.

Sheriff Scott Lindsey gives an update on recent activity in “Behind the Blue.”

You can also keep current with reports from the Licking Police Department, the County Commission, Courthouse and Sheriff’s Department.

