Obituary – Billy L. Lotz

Billy Leman Lotz, age 92, of Annapolis, Mo., passed away on October 31, 2023, at Meadowbrook Residential Care in Pilot Knob, Mo. Billy was born in Licking, Mo., on July 17, 1931, to the late Martin and Avon (Keeney) Lotz.

Billy proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean War. Following his discharge from the Navy, he worked in United States Post Office until retirement at 55 years old.

Billy is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Lovenia Kay (Lotz) Kinder; and brothers, Leroy Alva Lotz and Robert (Bob) Eugene Lotz. He is survived by his two daughters, Katherine Angela (Lotz) Akins, of Forest Grove, Ore., and Cynthia Kay (Lotz) Finks, of St. Charles, Mo.; sons in law, Brian Akins and Craig Finks; one granddaughter, Madeline Kay Hoffmann; and one brother, Donald Lotz, of Licking, Mo.

Billy was a skilled musician, playing the guitar, harmonica and singing. He was an artist and cartoonist.

Billy was also a spelunker (cave exploring) when he was in his early thirties but stopped after he was trapped for many, many hours. He collected guns, knives and coins. He also searched and excavated Union Road Agates as a hobby as well in the 1970s.

A visitation for Billy will be held on Saturday, November 11, 2023, from 12 – 1 p.m. at Fox Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Paul Richardson officiating. A committal service with Military Honors will follow at Boone Creek Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.