Obituary – Fran S. Hudson

Fran Suzette (Suzy) Hudson, 77, of Edgar Springs, Mo., died October 29, 2023, at Phelps Health Hospital in Rolla, Mo.

She was born January 22, 1946, in Kansas City, Mo. She was adopted by her parents, Glenn and Doris Ervin, and raised in Effingham, Ill. She married Jerry Dean Hudson of Charleston, Ill., in 1965. Jerry served in the U.S. Army and was deployed to serve in the Vietnam War soon after they married. They were married for 51 years at the time of his death in 2016. She was proud to be an Army wife and grateful for the opportunity to see and live in different parts of the world, including Massachusetts, Tennessee and Germany. Suzy retired from Civil Service at Ft. Leonard Wood Commissary where she served in several different roles including Forklift Operator and Office Personnel.

She enjoyed reading, shopping, playing cards, and singing with her family and being a Grandma (Grandma Suzy).

She is survived by her daughters, Michele Harris and her husband Brad of Edgar Springs, Jenifer Davis and her husband of Robert of Vichy; her sons Jary Hudson and his wife Lena of Rolla, and Josh Hudson of Rolla: 10 grandchildren, Zachery Harris and his fiance Maggie, Sabrina, Phalen, Lucy, and Rain Davis, Zoe and Morgan Hudson, Krista Dewerff, and Katie Crain.

She was predeceased by her parents, Glen and Doris Ervin; her husband, Jerry Hudson; and granddaughters Lindsey Harris and Mollie Davis.

Graveside services were held Saturday November 4, 2023, at noon, at Renaud Cemetery in Edgar Springs. A Memorial Dinner followed at 2 p.m. at the Church of Christ in Rolla.