Obituary – Kimberly S. Brugman

Kimberly Sue Brugman, of Edgar Springs, Mo., passed away Monday, October 30, 2023, at the age of 62.

Kim was born on February 21, 1961, in Houston, Mo., to the late Edgar Lee Hall and Linda Lu (Pendleton) Hall. On July 10, 1982, she married Mark Brugman. He preceded her in death in 2022.

Kim worked as a Title Clerk for Riverways Federal Credit Union for 17 years. Kim was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan, an animal lover, and was always there to help her friends with a ride somewhere or by bringing them a meal.

Kim will be sadly missed by her surviving family which includes: two sisters, Libby Schmidt and husband, Brad of Liberty, Mo., and Tanna Taylor and husband, Andy of Canyon Lake, Texas; and nieces and nephews, Taylor Schmidt, Collin Schmidt and Justin Schmidt.

No funeral services are scheduled.