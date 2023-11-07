Obituary – Thelma J. Crum

Thelma Jean (Gayer) Crum was born to Silas James and Hattie Ellen (Reed) Gayer on March 29, 1930, in Wichita, Kan. On November 6, 2023, at the age of 93 she went to be with her Lord.

Her parents bought a farm east of Houston, Mo. Thelma went to work at the International Shoe Factory in Houston. She met Donald Crum. Three years later on July 7, 1951, Donald and Thelma were married. To this union were three children born, Mary Ellen, Dondra Jean and Joseph Donald.

Donald and Thelma ran a garage in Raymondville, Mo. Later in Thelma’s life she worked at the Houston Bible Book store, and then as a cook at Houston House Nursing Home.

Thelma had a green thumb and always had a yard full of beautiful flowers.

Thelma is survived by her three children, Mary (Lonnie) Case, of Edgar Springs, Mo., Dondra (Darrell) Case, of Houston, Mo., and Joe (Gail) Crum, of Houston, Mo.; seven grandchildren, Kimberly Duff, Susan Bell, Jeff Case, Rose Wolford, Jacob Case, Lilly Case and Jessica Smith; 14 great-grandchildren; three sisters-in-law; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Thelma is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; sisters, Gladys Booker and Dorothy Barger; one brother, James Gayer; one step-grandson; and two great-grandsons.

Our mother was a faithful member at the Rambo A/G Church. She loved her Lord and Savior.

She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

A visitation for Thelma will take place Thursday, November 9, 2023, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home. A funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. on Thursday, November 9, 2023, at Evans Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Boone Creek Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one’s choice in memory of Thelma. Online condolences may be left at www.evansfh.com. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Funeral Home.