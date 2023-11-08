Classifieds: November 9 – November 15, 2023

For Sale:

For Sale: Selling Farris Sales/Small Engine Repair due to health reason. Call 417-967-2736, Chuck and Carrie Lee. H/29/1tc

For Sale: 2015 Ford Escape SE with Eco-Boost. 58,0000 actual mileage. Tinted windows. Advanced sound and display system. Backup camera. All maintenance and servicing is current. Very clean. No damage. Price: $12,9000. Contact Sid Crowley, 417-260-6062. H/29/1tp

For Sale: Home high above the Big Piney River, near Houston. 2BR/2BA, 3 acres, $365K. Call 417-967-0660. H/25/tfp

For Sale: Books by local and regional authors Marie Lasater, Terra Culley, DK Barnes, Christy Porter and Richard Britner at The Licking News. L/1/tfn

Order your subscription now to The Licking News. Call 573-674-2412 or stop by The Licking News office at 115 S. Main Street in Licking. L/1/tfn

Maps Available: Texas County historical map of caves, springs, mills, evidence of early man, schools, complete guide to our past. Only $1 at the Houston Herald. H/40/tfp

Great Gift: “Images of Our Lives,” a 134-page pictorial history of Houston and Texas County. (Only $36) Available online and you will also receive a free digital copy at: http://www.magcloud.com/browse/issue/773173.

Help Wanted:

Help Wanted: Carpentry help. Call Larry Dablemont at (417) 777-5227. H/29/1tc

Help Wanted: Wanted to hire. Once a week transportation to Walmart and miscellaneous errands. Occasional trips to Rolla, Springfield. 417-260-6062. H/29/1tp

Help Wanted: For a Construction Subcontractor at $20/hour. Our company is growing and we pride ourselves in working with quality people. If you are a subcontractor interested in working with our dynamic team, please reach out to us. The ideal candidates are professionals with the highest standards and experience in either commercial or residential construction. They must be physically able to perform the duties of the job, which includes performing repetitive movements, standing for long periods, lifting heavy objects, climbing stairs and ladders, etc. We aim to keep our subcontractors busy and develop a lasting business relationship. Please reach out to Travis Witzeman at 417-344-4648 if you are interested. Must have a valid driver’s license and reliable transportation. H/29/1tp

For Rent:

For Rent: Very nice three bedroom, two bath house with garage and storage building, $800. 417-260-1222. H/29/1tp

For Rent: Two-bedroom apartment, one bath, all electric, some utilities included, no pets, Northview Apartments, Licking. 417-260-5072. H/20/tfc

For Rent: Did you know the Melba Performing Arts Center can be rented for your private event? Call 417-260-0043. H/21/tfp

For Rent: Houston community kitchen, Main Street, Houston. Fully equipped, freezer, walk-in refrigeration, commercial stove, stainless steel work-station tables. Call 417-967-4545 to reserve. H/51/tfp

Notices:

Notice: Pick up a copy of The Licking News at one of these locations. Licking – Town & Country Supermarket, Corner Express, Dollar General, Casey’s, Rinne Fast and Friendly, Rinne Pharmacy, Feedlot Cafe, Rte. 63 Liquor, Friend Lumber, Country Crafts & Flea Market and The Licking News; Edgar Springs – Dollar General; Houston — Casey’s, Corner Express; and Success – Pittman’s Store. L/1/tfn

Services Offered:

Computer Repairs, Consulting and Training: Flexible hours and locations. Call 573-202-5703. L/1/tfn

Services Offered: An honest, trustworthy, hardworking house cleaner that recently moved to area from another state. I have an open schedule right now, I am available for regular cleans, deep cleanings, vacation homes, rental property and Airbnb. If you are recovering from a medical procedure and just need part time help or just need a helping hand catching up with house work, please give me a call. I’m very affordable and have a strong work ethic. References from former clients in Indiana are available. Summersville, Houston and Mountain View area. Please call Jennifer Miller at 219-851-4578 and I will be happy to meet for a quote. H/29/1tp

Services Offered: Goes Window Cleaning, call or text for free estimate. Windows, skylights, solar panels, mirrors, sunrooms, more. 573-453-8844. H/25/tfc

To Give Away:

To Give Away: LHS Winter Basketball schedules at The Licking News office. L/45/tfn