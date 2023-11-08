FFA members haunt the Mill

Licking Downtown Inc. and the Licking FFA Chapter combined efforts to open the “Haunted Mill” to trick or treaters again this Halloween.

Members of the Licking FFA decorated the historic Licking Mill with spiders, ghosts, skeletons, and even a small cemetery to thrill those passing through. Then they donned their costumes and took their places, waiting to give a little scare to their visitors.

Organizer Suzie Blackburn reported 207 lined up to go through the mill. This included dinosaurs, sharks, and all kinds of costumed revelers, all eager to pass through.

The next event at the Mill will have an entirely different atmosphere, as the Lighting of the Mill, held the Saturday after Thanksgiving, will herald the coming of the Christmas season to Licking.

Photos by Shari Harris