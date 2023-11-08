By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

It was a cold, windy night when children and the young at heart dressed as fictional characters, animals, and those of the mischievous sort to “haunt” Main Street last Tuesday.

Licking’s 10th Annual Light the Night Festival was a success with “treater” participation from multiple businesses, churches, individuals, non-profit organizations, Licking City Hall, Licking Police Department, Licking Rural Fire Department, Licking Texas County Library, Texas County Sheriff’s Department and the Mo. Department of Corrections.

After showing their costumes while trick or treating, contestants gathered at Licking City Hall for the Costume Contest. It made for difficult decisions, but the winners were, 0-4 age group: first place, Adalyn Corkell, second place, Anola Nash, and third place, Colt Nickels; 5-11 age group: first place, McKinley ReVelle, second place, Schyler Sullins, and third place, Rylynn Ramsey; 12-years and up age group: first place, Jase Dodd, second place, Diesel and Jaxon Harrington, and third place, Ryder Evans.

Festivities were also ongoing at the historic Licking Mill.

Photos by Christy Porter