Salvation Army Drive to begin

Submitted

The local Salvation Army Kettle Drive will begin Saturday, November 18, at the Town & Country Super Market and end December 24. We fell short of our goal last year, but feel confident with many people stepping up and helping fill all of the time slots, we will meet our goal of $6,000 this year. To reach our goal there should be someone at the kettle from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day working the two-hour time slots.

Money donated will go to help people in our area needing assistance. Over $20,000 was spent this year in Texas County for such things as rent, utilities, mortgage, housing, lodging for homeless, school supplies, healthcare, transportation, etc. Texas County gets to keep 85 percent of the money donated while 15 percent goes to the main office in St. Louis.

In many communities, organizations, school groups, sports teams, civic groups, businesses, etc. sign up to work an entire day. Please consider doing this.

Because Licking residents have been very generous in the past with money and time, we know we can count on you to help again this year. If you would like to “man the kettle,” sign your name and phone number in one or more of the slots on the calendar that is posted in the lobby of Town & Country Super Market. For more information call 573-578-4802. David and Linda Roberts are coordinating the local kettle drive.