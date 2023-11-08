 Skip to content

Stout runs in third consecutive Class 2 State XC race

Photo submitted
Licking High School junior Levi Stout ran in the MSHSAA Class 2 State Cross Country Race on Friday. Stout finished 63rd out of 169, with a time of 18:20. This was Stout’s third consecutive state meet.

