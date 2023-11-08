Stout runs in third consecutive Class 2 State XC race By Editor | November 8, 2023 | 0 Photo submittedLicking High School junior Levi Stout ran in the MSHSAA Class 2 State Cross Country Race on Friday. Stout finished 63rd out of 169, with a time of 18:20. This was Stout’s third consecutive state meet. Posted in Sports & Education Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Licking 8th Grade Boys win Salem Tournament November 8, 2023 | No Comments » Homeschooler takes on assignment November 1, 2023 | No Comments » Havens awarded Army Award for Duty November 1, 2023 | No Comments » Stout advances to State XC Meet November 1, 2023 | No Comments » Volleyball All-District teams announced November 1, 2023 | No Comments »