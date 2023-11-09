In this edition: November 9, 2023

In addition to the current media postings, in this week’s print edition of The Licking News:

Licking Pentecostal Holiness Church will be holding their annual Chili and Dessert Cook-off on November 10; prizes will be awarded and Veterans eat free.

Licking R-VIII will host a Veterans Day Celebration at 9 a.m. on Friday, November 10, at the Sherman Hill Fieldhouse. All area veterans and their families are invited to attend.

See this week’s Licking R-VIII Elementary Learner of the Week, sponsored by Kinder Feed & Farm; HS/JH Learner of the Week, sponsored by Hawn Law Office; and Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Rinne Tire Pros, and keep up with the Licking R-VIII sports schedules.

Country Crafts and Flea Market will kick off the holiday shopping season with a Ladies’ Shopping Day on Saturday.

The Resort at Boiling Springs invites you to set up deer camp at the campground or the cabins, check out their new food items and meet the new owners.

A gift subscription to The Licking News is a gift that continues giving for an entire year.

See what’s happening around town in Coming Events!

Licking Residential Care is holding a fundraising raffle of a quilt made by the residents.

Abounding Hope Church celebrated their 14th Annual Homecoming, with special guests 4 Calvary.

Find when and where to drop off the Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes.

See those working on fun arts and crafts, and the final results for some in Museum Muses.

Another great holiday recipe has been submitted by Lindy Mondy, “Slow Cooker Cranberry Sauce.”

Terra Culley, Director for Texas County 911, shares life-saving advice that makes one “Thankful.”

“Warming Up to Cold Weather Activities” is important during the winter season, shares Dr. Graham Colditz in For Your Health.

Rick Mansfield shares “Curtain Calls, Cupcakes and Wakes” from the Halloween holiday in Reflections from the Road. Scott Hamilton asks, “Where Did Emojis Come From?”

Piney River Fraternal Order of the Eagles donated to Texas County Shop with a Hero.

Regional arrests were made for possession and promotion of child pornography.

You can also keep current with reports from the Licking Fire Department, the County Commission, Coroner, Courthouse, Sheriff’s Department, Texas County Health Department and MSHP.

The Licking News is a great way to keep in touch with the Licking community. Great weekly columns, job listings, area-wide menus, city, county and state updates, obituaries, local area coming events and classifieds are all included in the print edition this week.

Online subscriptions of The Licking News are available, either combined with or without a print edition.

The Licking News print edition may be picked up at these fine locations: in Licking, Town & Country Supermarket, Corner Express, Rinne Fast & Friendly, Casey’s General Store, Dollar General, Rinne Pharmacy, Route 63 Liquor, Friend Lumber Company, Feedlot Cafe, Country Crafts & Flea Market, and at the office counter or at the paper box in front of The Licking News office; in Houston, Corner Express and Casey’s General Store; in Salem at The Salem News Office; in Edgar Springs at Dollar General, and in Success at Pittman’s Store.

The Licking News is delivered free of charge to local third grade classes to inspire reading. Many thanks to Town & Country Bank for their generous sponsorship of this program for the Licking and Phelps County R-III third grade classes, and many thanks to Progressive Ozark Bank for their generous sponsorship of this program for the Raymondville and Success third grade classes.