Obituary – DeeAnn M. Morris

DeeAnn Michelle Morris was born on May 4, 1981, in Marion, Va. She passed away on November 5, 2023, in Licking, Mo.

DeeAnn loved spending time with her daughter Kadyn. She enjoyed anything she could do outdoors and liked listening to music, cooking and shopping.

DeeAnn is preceded in death by her twin sister, Jessica Morris; grandparents, Bobby and Elouise Cruey and Frank and Linda Morris; aunt, Cindy Wiles; and uncles, Danny Morris, Bill Morris and Michael Cruey.

She is survived by her daughter, Kadyn Hall; parents, Teresa and Kevin Heavin and Steven L. Morris; brother, Ryan Morris; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, family and friends.

DeeAnn will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

A memorial service was held for DeeAnn on November 9, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Fox Funeral Home with Mr. Rick Mosher officiating. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.