Obituary – Bradley W. Buckner

Bradley Wayne Buckner, age 56, son of Vernon and Anita (Sullins) Buckner, was born July 12, 1967, at Eglin Air Force Base in Pensacola Fla. He passed away November 5, 2023, at Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston, Mo. He is preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.

He married his best friend and soulmate, Amber, on October 10, 2010, and to this union three beautiful children were born, Jennifer Lynn, Kaylee Marie and Liam Scott.

Bradley is survived by his wife and three kids, of the home; his brother, Mark Buckner (Vickie); sisters, Carrie Buckner and Becky Sullins; sister-in-law, Kayla Rose (Dillon); mother and father-in-law, Scott and Aletha Boatwright; nieces and nephews, Kameron Satterfield (Austin), Taylor Buckner, Ethan Buckner, Joey Buckner, Rhyatt Hutsell and Quinton Rose; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was a loving husband and father; he loved his family so much. The highlight of his day was coming home to his wife and kids. Kaylee was always running to him to give him hugs and kisses. Jennifer would work on her homework with him and talk about their day. Liam and he would sit in the chair and read stories.

He had a kind soul and would help anyone in need. He loved hunting and fishing, drawing, and listening to music. He loved cutting up and talking to people, he always had a good story to tell.

Bradley was a wonderful husband, father, brother, uncle and friend. He will be deeply missed and loved by all that knew him.

A funeral service for Bradley was held on Friday, November 10, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Licking Christian Church with Mr. Russell Henderson officiating. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.evansfh.com.