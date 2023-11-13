Obituary – Billy H. Dunham

Billy Humes Dunham, of Edgar Springs, Mo., passed away Friday, November 10, 2023, at the age of 91.

He was born on October 11, 1932, in Edgar Springs, Mo., to the late James Franklin Dunham and Maude Belle (Lewis) Dunham. On June 9, 1951, he married Rosalie (Deason) Dunham. She preceded him in death on August 9, 2023.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was also preceded in death by two sons, Billy DeWayne Dunham and Ronnie Dale Dunham; two brothers, Kenneth “Tinker” Dunham and Frank Dunham; and four sisters, Thelma Walker, Dorothy Gibbs, Virginia Ledbetter and Laura Mae Dunham.

Billy will be greatly missed by his surviving family which includes: two daughters, Sissy Cox and husband, Jim, of Rolla, Mo., and Donna Brown and special friend, George Hunter, of Rolla, Mo.; one brother, Jim Dunham and wife, Linda, of Haysville, Kan.; a sister, Sue Dunham, of Rolla, Mo.; five grandchildren, Kaylon and Jeremy Buckner, Joni and Dakota Stoops, Shannen and Megan Brown, Brenden Brown, and Mikayla Brown and partner, Brandon Kohenskey; and twelve great-grandchildren, Kannon, Logan, Easton, Bentley, Emerson, Brylee, Brantlee, Beau, Oaklynn, Remington, Lily and Octavia.

A funeral service for Billy H. Dunham was conducted at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla. Interment followed in the Edgar Springs Cemetery. A visitation for family and friends was held prior to the service beginning at 10 a.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Phelps County R-3 School.