Obituary – Vernon R. Sullins

Vernon Ray Sullins, age 83, died Saturday, November 11, 2023, at Texas County Memorial Hospital.

Vernon was born May 4, 1940, at Hazelton, Mo., to James and Bessie (Buckner) Sullins.

He attended Craddock School, near Licking, where he graduated 8th grade. He married Beverly Green on September 23, 1960. Together they had eight children, Virgil, Betty, Stanley, Stephen, Merry, Vernon Jr., Michael and Belinda.

Vernon worked 45 years at Storm Lumber Company where he was a mechanic and Jack-of-all trades until 2020, when he became ill and had to retire.

He was a caring man, who loved his family very much and would do anything for anybody. He was loved by many. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time with his family.

Vernon is preceded in death by: his son, Stephen; daughter, Belinda; daughters-in-law, Tammy and Bonnie; parents, James and Bessie Sullins; brothers, William, James and Thomas Jewel; sisters, Viola Holt, Violet Grady, Beulah Sullins, Wilma Smith, Wilda Lane and Frances Shrout.

Surviving family members include: sons, Virgil, Stanley, Vernon Jr., and Michael; daughters, Betty Beal and Merry (Kenneth) Inskeep; ten grandkids, Cody (Kayla) Sullins, Jason Beal, Tyla (Jay) Taylor, Ryan Inskeep, Holly Inskeep (Dorian Williamson), Dustin (Chelsey) Sullins, Michael Sullins Jr., Gracey (Chris) Walters, Brandon (Jim) Roberts and Kaylee Gale (Keith Bradley); great grandchildren; Lacey, Cole, Kris, Amanda, Cody, Adam, Bella and Eleanor; and his favorite niece Becky Holland.

A graveside service for Vernon was held on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Craddock Cemetery with Pastor Paul Richardson officiating. Pallbearers were Michael Sullins, Michael Sullins Jr., Brandon Roberts, Virgil Sullins, Cody Sullins, Stanley Sullins, Vernon Sullins Jr., and Ryan Inskeep. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.