Obituary – Charlene Spear

Charlene Spear, 68, of Licking, passed away on November 11, 2023.

She was born on September 13, 1955, in Seaford, Del., to Charles and Juanita (Northerm) Burton.

Charlene graduated from Seaford High School in 1973. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, spending time with friends and especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by daughter, Angela (Josh) Corkell; grandchildren, Samantha Shafer, Matthew Corkell, Josh A Corkell and Alex Corkell; and great-grandchildren, Waylon Corkell, Adalynn Corkell, Gracie Pennington, Clara Shafer, Parker Shafer, Braxton Corkell and Ella Corkell, all of Licking.