Hickory Manor honors Veterans Day

Photo by Shari Harris
Veteran Ted Jensen led the Veterans Day program at Hickory Manor Saturday morning. Jensen opened with a prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance. He spoke of how Veterans were called by their country and just went, and how they were responsible for building and molding this country. The program included cake and refreshments, and all Veterans received a cup of goodies as well. Hickory Manor Veterans and those attending included from left, seated: Billy Richards, Ralph Ryder, John Robertson and Raymond Becherer; standing: Ron Jones and Luke Howard (American Legion), Ted Jensen and David Long. Veterans not pictured include Donald Hilgers and Donald Uher.