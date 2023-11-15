LPHC Chili & Dessert Cook Off winners

Photo by Shari Harris
Licking Pentecostal Holiness Church hosted their annual Chili & Dessert Cook Off Friday, November 10. Prize winning cooks were, from left, Crystal Ritz (third place chili and third place dessert, coconut cake with strawberry preserves); James McConnell (second place chili); Connie Peterson (second place dessert, banana pudding delight); Loretta Karnes (first place chili); and Ann Hagler (first place dessert, coconut cake). Everyone was a winner, however, because they were able to enjoy the delicious chilis and desserts entered in the contest while also enjoying the fellowship the event offered.
Photo by Shari Harris
Donetta James, left, observes as chili and dessert judges, from back, Michael Florence, George Snelling and Terry Snelling sample a bit of each entry to determine the winners.