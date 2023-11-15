November Teacher Appreciation

By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

Ed Green Realty and Town & Country Supermarket were enthusiastic about showing their support and appreciation for Licking R-VIII teachers, administration and support staff on November 9. Ed Green provided an assortment of snacks and bottled water, and Town & Country Supermarket provided deli and veggie trays available in the teachers’ lounges throughout the day.

“Ed Green Realty is your hometown REALTOR and we are pleased to show our appreciation to the teachers, staff and support team at Licking Schools. We know what a great school we have and just want to say thank you to all of you. In 2024 we will be celebrating Bob’s 50th year as a REALTOR and we are still supplying all of your real estate needs in Licking and the surrounding area. Whether it be a residence, a commercial location, that farm of your dreams or just a nice piece of recreation ground, we are here to serve you,” said the realtor. “Thanks for all you do for our children! Having graduated six of our own (and now on to grandchildren) through the Licking School system, we know how important each one of you are. A special shout out to our daughters, Kelly and Carolyn, and our daughter-in-law, Sharida. Keep up the good work!”

“For many years, Town and Country Supermarket has been a dedicated supporter of our school district and its programs. Their commitment extends far beyond financial contributions, as they actively engage with our community by offering employment opportunities to our students. This not only empowers our young individuals but also highlights the value they place on education and community growth,” emphasized our local store. “Town and Country Supermarket deeply appreciates the positive impact that the Licking School District has on our community, recognizing the essential role it plays in nurturing the future leaders and citizens of our area.”

The Community Teacher Support Network (CTSN) organizes the Teacher Appreciation events to support the well-being and success of teachers in our community.

Should you or your business wish to participate in the CTSN program by providing encouragement with a snack cart, lunch, funding, discounts, classroom resources or more, please contact Delanie Rinne at 573-889-7491.