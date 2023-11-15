By Shari Harris, Publisher

The annual Veterans Day Assembly at Licking R-VIII schools was well-attended by area Veterans. Student organizations including Student Council, FFA, and the LHS Music Department joined with invited speakers to thank and honor their guests.

Licking High School Student Council President Allie Decker emceed this year’s Veterans Day assembly, held on Friday morning on the high school campus. Following the posting of colors by the Licking FFA Chapter, the Pledge of Allegiance was led by senior Hannah Medlock. Music Director Briana Link led the Girls Concert Choir in singing the National Anthem, and later led the LHS Band and Concert Choir in performing “America the Beautiful.”

Veteran, Licking High School instructor and VFW Post #6337 Commander Billie Krewson kept everyone’s attention as he explained the Missing Man Table set in front of the speaker’s podium.

Voice of Democracy winner Lillian Godi shared her essay with those assembled. She was followed by this year’s guest speaker, Bryan C. Rush.

Rush is a leadership and team-building speaker, and is also a U.S. Army Veteran who currently lives west of Rolla, Mo. Rush gave an encouraging speech to the students, emphasizing the importance of “battle buddies” in their lives. He described a battle buddy as one who always has your back. In turn, he related the importance of being able to share when you need help, so your battle buddies can be there for you.

He instructed the students on three ways to be an “epic” battle buddy.

1) Be a person of purpose. Get a purpose; get a mission. Someone needs exactly what you have to offer. He shared that God helped him discover his true purpose.

2) Be good. This included the need to keep reading and learning; keep improving.

3) Be connected. It’s not about you; it’s about serving others. The world opens up when you serve others. You are not alone in this world and you need to connect with others.

He concluded that he had found his purpose for the day’s speech, and that was to emphasize to his listeners “You’re Never Alone.”

All local veterans and their families were invited to attend the assembly. Veterans were offered an opportunity to introduce themselves to the students, and a standing ovation was given to them, along with a chorus of “THANK YOU FOR YOUR SERVICE” from all assembled, led by District Superintendent Telena Haneline.

Photos by Shari Harris