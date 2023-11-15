VFW renders tribute to heroic dead

By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

Members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6337 – Licking, gathered at the Memorial for the Fallen on Veterans Day, the 11th day of the 11th month, at 11 a.m., to express sincere reverence to our country’s heroic dead. Veterans and members of the community joined them to participate in this solemn ceremony.

Post Commander Billie Krewson prayed a divine blessing over the gathering.

The monument represents the resting places of departed comrades who served in all wars; tribute representations were placed at the base.

Veteran Kim Wolfe placed a wreath, a remembrance for those who fought; Krewson placed a white carnation representing purity; Veteran Harry Brevoort honored the heroic dead with a red carnation; Auxiliary President Tina Sisco placed a blue carnation as an emblem of eternity; and Krewson placed an American flag that represents our glorious republic for whose integrity their comrades enlisted and served.

Veterans Gary Gorman, Virgil Zeller and Jimmy Wolfe fired the gun salute and Hazel Krewson was the bugler.

This ceremony stands as a reminder that, “Our presence here is in solemn commemoration of all these men – an expression of our tribute to their devotion to duty, to their courage and patriotism. By their services on land, on sea and in the air they have made us their debtors – for the flag of our nation still flies over a land of free people.”

Photos by Christy Porter