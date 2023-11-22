Arson arrest

By Scott K. Lindsey, Texas County Sheriff

On November 18, 2023, Texas County deputies were dispatched to a residence on Deer Run Drive in the Licking area for a reported arson.

The owner of the residence reported to responding deputies that a male identified as Michael Clouse had been a guest staying temporarily. The owner stated Clouse had set fire to a mattress and clothing in a bedroom and then fled the house. The homeowner was able to extinguish the fire.

Deputies located Clouse walking near Highway N and attempted to question him. Clouse refused to communicate with deputies and attempted to walk away after being advised he was detained. Clouse was arrested and transported to the Texas County Jail.

Prosecuting Attorney Parke Stevens charged Michael D. Clouse, age 39, of Licking, with Arson 2nd Degree and Resisting Arrest. Clouse was incarcerated in the Texas County Jail pending a $2,500 bond.

The above charges are mere accusations and are not evidence of guilt. Evidence in support of the charges must be presented before a court of competent jurisdiction whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.