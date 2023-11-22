Board approves filling vacancy

By Shari Harris, Publisher

The Licking R-VIII Board of Education held their regularly scheduled business meeting on Monday, November 13.

Highlights from financial discussions included a walk-in freezer which has had multiple repairs and which will need to be replaced. One of the buses requires $9,000 in parts related to the diesel engine, leading to future decisions to be made regarding whether to switch to gasoline engines. The insurance company is waiting on all bills to be submitted before reimbursing the district for storm damage; some bills related to those repairs have already been paid.

The Board recognized Mrs. Brittany Keaton as the Certified Staff Member of the Month, and Ms. Jordan Pounds as the Support Staff Member of the Month.

Administrators provided updates on their respective levels. At the elementary level, Mr. Brian Barry reported that parent-teacher conferences went well. He shared significant improvements in the number of disciplinary actions that have been necessary thus far compared to last year.

Mr. Jarad Rinne shared that counselors had a good response to Red Ribbon Week on the high school campus. He has been at a School Safety Academy for three days receiving intensive training and is now a Certified School Safety Specialist.

Mrs. Angela Loughridge presented updates from the Junior High School. A guest speaker, Sgt. Landers, had presented HEAR (Helping Everyone Achieve Respect) to eighth grade classes. A Positive Behavior Incentive Day is being planned.

Mrs. Crystal Reiner reported that one LEAD student is totally reintegrated to the regular campus, and one is partly reintegrated. LEAD students are successfully going to the library and book fair. Five high school students in the BRIDGES program have completed seven courses for 3.5 credits.

Mr. Phillip Gambill presented the Athletics review. Nineteen girls participated in JH Volleyball. Seven boys and two girls were on the High School Cross Country team, with nine boys and three girls on the Junior High team. The High School Baseball team won its last 10 games of the fall season. High School Volleyball won 18 straight games during the fall, and finished their season with a record of 30-6-1.

The Board voted to fill the vacant seat on the board at the April election, when a member will be chosen for a one year term. Mr. Gorman and Mr. Rinne’s seats will also be up for election and are three-year terms.

Parent-Teacher Conferences were discussed, with 350 of 410 conferences held at the elementary. Overall, 36% participation was reported at the secondary campus, between JH and HS. The LEAD school completed 7 of 8 conferences.

Supt. Telena Haneline reported on the Parent Involvement Surveys completed at the Trunk or Treat Event at the Elementary School. Mrs. Anita Reed’s Parent Involvement Report highlighted that the majority of parents feel welcome when entering the school, that they feel that calls, emails, or notes to school staff are answered promptly, and they feel that their children are making adequate yearly academic progress. Areas for growth include expansion of volunteer opportunities for parents, more involvement of parents in decision-making regarding events, and enhancing understanding of the School-Parent Compact.

The Board approved an agreement to engage with Daktronics for a video board for the Sherman Hill Fieldhouse. This agreement includes community partnerships for advertising to pay for the entire cost of the video board. The video board could be used for all school events, including concerts, graduation, athletic events, student productions and other curriculum-based video projects. The current scoreboards would be moved to the FEMA gymnasium.

The ASBR was returned by DESE and the Board reviewed it, then voted to approve it.

The auditor report was tabled as the auditor was unable to attend the meeting.

A School Grants Report was presented to the Board, with some grants received including a Welders Grant, a Safety Grant, a Baseline Salary Grant, a Career Ladder Grant, and a Preschool Grant which the District was not in a position to be able to accept. Administration continues to work on more grants.

The Superintendent Finance Evaluation was moved to closed session.

Supt. Haneline reported during closed session that the board approved the following coaching positions: Ms. Callie Smith-Archery, Mrs. Amanda Terry-JH Girls Softball, and Mr. Eriq Kristek-JH Boys Baseball.