Obituary – Judy A. Thorpe

Judy Ann Thorpe of Rolla, Mo., passed away on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, at the age of 71.

Judy was born on January 14, 1952, in Lebanon, Mo. She attended Swedeborg Elementary and graduated from Waynesville High School. Judy graduated from Southwest Baptist University in 1974 with a Bachelor of Science in English and public speaking. She began her career as a teacher in 1976 in Dixon, Mo. She continued teaching for over 25 years in Waynesville, Mo., and various cities in California.

Judy fell in love with her high school sweetheart, Jerry Henson, and had one child, Julia. She later married and gained another daughter, Alyssa. Judy enjoyed gardening and was President of the local chapter of Master Gardeners for several years. She volunteered as a reading tutor, taught English as a second language, and was a member of the South-Central Missouri Literacy Council. She was also involved with Girls Town, American Contract Bridge League, Democratic Council of Phelps County, and Friday morning book club. Judy enjoyed reading, playing bridge, traveling, and entertaining. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren: Tyler, Carson, Madeline and Jessica.

Judy leaves behind Julia, Keith, Tyler and Carson Chambers of Licking; Alyssa, Ted, Madeline and Jessica Seburn of Livermore, Calif.; Nick Hammack and Ray Fishback (Doris Ann) of Richland; Donna Jane Smith of St. Louis; Keith Lundh of Richland; Sharon Fishback of Richland; and Jessi, Adam and Randi Gan of Richland.

Judy was preceded in death by her mother, Nathalea (Lundh) Hammack and father, Noble Roscoe Fishback, and three brothers, Richard Ray, Ronnie Lee and Randy Louis Fishback.

A funeral service for Judy Ann Thorpe was conducted at 11 a.m., Monday, November 20, 2023, at the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla. Interment followed at the St. Johns Swede Cemetery in Richland, Mo. A visitation for family and friends was held prior to the service beginning at 10 a.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Russell House and the Rolla Animal Shelter.