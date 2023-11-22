Obituary – Lois Staples

Lois (McMullin) Staples, of Edgar Springs, Mo., passed away on Sunday, November 19, 2023.

She was the beloved mother of John Christopher Staples (Dena Alspach); dear grandmother of Matthew Staples and Zack Staples; daughter-in-law of John A. Staples; sister of Debi Smith (Jimmy Weaver); sister-in law of Jane Douglas, Anne Staples and John W. Staples; aunt of Michael R. Smith II (Holly Landrum-Smith), Lauren Smith Blair (Chris Blair), David Douglas, John Thomas Staples and Martha Staples; and former mother-in-law of Martha McCamy. She is preceded in death by her husband, John D. Staples; parents Elmer and Rosina “Penny” McMullin; mother-in-law Nancy Staples; sister Sharon McMullin Diecker; sister-in-law Kay Staples; and brothers-in-law Michael R. Smith and Alex Douglas. She will be deeply missed by her aunts, cousins, grandnieces, grandkids-by-association, as well as friends and neighbors from different times and places across the country.

Lois was born in Boston, raised in St. Louis, and lived with her husband in rural Missouri, Texas, Chicago, Detroit and St. Louis, before settling south of Rolla in the 1990s. She was a graduate of Incarnate Word Academy and continued her education through her interests and travels.

Lois was a curious woman. She was possessed of an insatiable appetite to read anything within eye’s reach, including the complete works of pretty much every mystery author published in the last 50 years. A whole-hearted explorer of whatever place she found herself, she had a knack for sniffing out good people, restaurants, neighborhoods and whatever culture was on offer. She loved chocolate (good, bad or otherwise) and cheez-its almost as much as she loved her family (especially all the kids). She’ll be long regarded for her homemade lentil soup (dare you to find better), and remembered as loyal, stubborn, passionate and generous.

A memorial and celebration of life will be held at the family cemetery in Spring 2024.