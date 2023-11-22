Renewal at The Resort at Boiling Springs

By Shari Harris, Publisher

The Comer family, Robert, Tina and daughter, Natalie, didn’t plan to be the new owners of The Resort at Boiling Springs when they bought a home on Highway BB a few miles from the Big Piney River. But when the opportunity presented itself, it was more than they could resist.

The Comers grew up in rural northern California, and Robert and Tina drove log trucks and operated a trucking company. Over the last three years, much of their time was spent doing cleanup after the devastating wildfires in northern California. They were even forced to evacuate from their home due to the Caldor fire. Though they didn’t suffer any physical losses from fires, the emotional toll of seeing such tragic losses of life, of homes, and of their beautiful countryside was significant.

The Comers were drawn to the Licking area because it reminded them of where they grew up. And after becoming owners of the Resort on October 4, they are looking forward to healing some of those emotional scars, helping people have a great time camping, floating and vacationing at the Resort at Boiling Springs.

The Resort at Boiling Springs offers 32 campsites with 30 and 50 amp hookups and water. Two cabins are also currently available, with renovations planned on a third cabin to add it to the available rentals. An outdoor saltwater pool with a splash pad and a playground are included, with nearby access to the river. A small general store and cafe is located there as well, with an expanding menu of food choices.

The Comers purchased the resort from the Dixons and Gilberts, who had made numerous improvements to the property during their ownership, including adding new electric, sewer and water to the campground and reopening the store. The new owners also have ideas for improving the resort.

Tina Comer enjoys cooking and is looking forward to developing their menu. They still offer pizza, but have already added deli sandwiches, breakfast burritos, biscuits and gravy and baked goods. She plans to offer homemade soups and chilis, and will enlist Robert to help with barbecues in the summer.

Robert Comer will also put his carpenter skills to good use, adding more shelves to the store and redoing the third cabin, among other projects.

Natalie Comer has taken over the tech side of the operation. The website is her domain, and she is also excited to help expand merchandise in the store and plan events at the resort.

The Resort at Boiling Springs was a deer camp getaway for several hunters this season, so the Comers had increased store hours during rifle season. They will scale back hours after deer season, planning for 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. But when warm weather returns, they will resume seven day per week hours. Tina Comer explained that they want to see what hours are best for the community, and will change hours if needed.

Other plans for improvements include adding some dry tent camping spots in the spring. Community events like live music, movie nights, craft fairs and other family oriented activities are planned for the summer. The Comers would like to add shuttle service for floats and provide more shaded areas and more parking at the store. They would like to offer local vendor items at the store and invite those interested in stocking their merchandise at the store to contact them. Expanding the kitchen and adding more cabins are other long term plans for the Comers.

With a vision for growth, the Comers will be busy, but not too busy to make connections and enjoy their new surroundings.

“We wanted to slow down,” said Tina Comer about the move. She has been impressed with how friendly and helpful everyone has been, including the real estate agents (now friends) Tim and Beverly Hurd, the Dixons and Gilberts, and people stopping in at the store.

She is looking forward to meeting more people in the area, and hopes she can get some copies of photos to decorate the store walls, depicting the campground through the years. She is eager to hear others’ stories of their memories.

“We want to make friendships, not ‘customers,’” she explained.

If you are interested in meeting the Comers, adding inventory to their store, trying their new menu items, sharing your stories of Boiling Springs, or renting a campsite or cabin, stop by the store during their open hours. Or you can call them at 573-889-9085, or check them out at their website, www.theresortatboilingsprings.com, on Facebook or on Instagram.