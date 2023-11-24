In this edition: November 23, 2023

In addition to the current media postings, in this week’s print edition of The Licking News:

Lighting of the Mill will take place on Saturday, with Santa, caroling, cookies and more.

Licking Pentecostal Holiness Church invites you to The Wanda Mountain Boys southern gospel ministry on Sunday.

The Licking Christmas Celebration will be held December 2; activities include shopping at the bazaar, Santa, a Fish Fry, toy giveaway and the parade!

A drawing for twin quilts and teddy bears, for kids birth to 10-years, will also take place on Saturday.

A birthday celebration for Gary Routh will be December 2.

See this week’s Licking R-VIII Athletes of the Week sponsored by Rinne Tire Pros, and keep up with the Licking R-VIII sports schedules.

Get your bids in for the Hospice Online Auction being held now through November 30 by the TCMH Healthcare Foundation.

Ring in 2024 at the New Year’s Eve Ball sponsored by Healthy Dent County and Salem Area Chamber of Commerce.

For the special people on your Christmas list, shop Dependable Jewelry Repair and Integrity Coins.

HCH Quarry, LLC is having a Winter Rock Sale.

A gift subscription to The Licking News is a gift that continues giving for an entire year.

Licking Residential Care is holding a fundraising raffle of a quilt made by the residents.

The Christmas giving spirit is in full bloom. Crow Creek customers and staff give generously to the Licking United Community Help Center, as does the Knights of Columbus; Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes were shipped from First Baptist Church, and Red Kettle collections are taking place at Town & Country Supermarket in Licking.

See what’s happening around town in Coming Events!

Year-end activities at the Museum of Art & History are shared in this week’s Museum Muses.

Got turkey? Lindy Mondy has submitted a recipe for the leftovers, “Leftover Turkey Enchilada Rice Bake.”

Caleb Jones, executive vice president and CEO of the Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives, shares the sure benefits of rural living in “A Helping Hand.”

Phelps Health answers the question, “What’s the Difference Between the Flu, Common Cold and RSV?”

Rick Mansfield shares many instances of when we’re “Never Too Old to Learn,” in Reflections from the Road.

Scott Hamilton explains the science and math to answer the question, “Is Earth Round?” in this week’s Tech Talk.

Congressman Jason Smith is “Wishing You and Your Family a Happy and Blessed Thanksgiving.”

A soldier is awarded the Soldier Medal for saving a drowning family.

You can also keep current with reports from the County Commission, Courthouse, Sheriff’s Department, Missouri Department of Conservation and MSHP.

The Licking News is a great way to keep in touch with the Licking community. Great weekly columns, job listings, area-wide menus, city, county and state updates, obituaries, local area coming events and classifieds are all included in the print edition this week.

Online subscriptions of The Licking News are available, either combined with or without a print edition.

The Licking News print edition may be picked up at these fine locations: in Licking, Town & Country Supermarket, Corner Express, Rinne Fast & Friendly, Casey’s General Store, Dollar General, Rinne Pharmacy, Route 63 Liquor, Friend Lumber Company, Feedlot Cafe, Country Crafts & Flea Market, and at the office counter or at the paper box in front of The Licking News office; in Houston, Corner Express and Casey’s General Store; in Salem at The Salem News Office; in Edgar Springs at Dollar General, and in Success at Pittman’s Store.

The Licking News is delivered free of charge to local third grade classes to inspire reading. Many thanks to Town & Country Bank for their generous sponsorship of this program for the Licking and Phelps County R-III third grade classes, and many thanks to Progressive Ozark Bank for their generous sponsorship of this program for the Raymondville and Success third grade classes.