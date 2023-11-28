Obituary – Barbara A. Beasley

Barbara Ann (Lehman) Beasley was born March 14, 1935, in Toledo, Ohio, to Lloyd and Frances (Wuebold) Lehman. On November 19, 2023, God freed her from Alzheimer’s and welcomed her home. She was 88 years old.

Bunny grew up in San Antonio, Texas, the middle of three sisters. She graduated from Jefferson High School in 1953. In 1957, she met Louie Beasley who was serving in the U.S. Air Force, stationed at Lackland AFB. They married August 1, 1958, and were blessed with two sons.

Louie and Bunny were stationed all over the world during his military career, residing in Germany, Pakistan, Japan and Italy as well as Texas, Nebraska and Maryland.

In 1980, Louie retired and they settled near Raymondville to farm. After Louie passed away in 1993, Bunny completed a senior’s degree from Drury University and worked as a substitute teacher. She also continued to travel, visiting China and South Africa among other destinations. Bunny was a volunteer with the Licking Senior Center and the Southwest Missouri Office on Aging representing Texas County.

Bunny is survived by her sons, Walt (Marlene) of Wilmington, N.C., and Wayne (Kay) of Rolla; four grandsons, Stephen (Melissa), Christopher (Hannah), Ryan and Matthew; seven grandchildren, Danny, Declan, Luke, Baylee, Piper, Eliza and George; and her sisters, Christine Szentes and Judy Jernigan.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Patrick.

A graveside service will be held at Boone Creek Cemetery.