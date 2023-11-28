Obituary – Beulah Page

Beulah (White) Page, of Edgar Springs, born 16 June 1932 at Vessie, Mo., to Martin Evan and Sarah Jane (Heavin) White, passed away 9 November 2023, at the home of granddaughter Andrea Mooney, in Kansas City.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Ruth (White) Schneider, Delphia (White) Bujewsk; brothers Thurman, Dale, Glen, Ira, Billy, Vernon and Carl; and a grandson in Arizona.

She is survived by son Timothy Mooney; granddaughters Shelia, Alexis, and Andrea; great-grandchildren Arturo Perez Jr., Kaleb McGill and Kylah Boyer; sister Claudia (White) Hawkins, and many extended family.

Beulah married Noel Mooney in 1948. The Lord called them to Arizona, where Noel pastored the Jesus Name church in Phoenix. They were also missionaries to various Native American tribes. She became a member of a large singing group and made a couple recordings with her sisters as the White Sisters.

In the late ‘60s, Beulah returned to Missouri, to the Joplin area, where she joined the Angel Echoes singing group. She toured in Missouri, Oklahoma and Arkansas. While there, she met Robert Roughton.

She moved back to Edgar Springs and opened a restaurant, Buel’s Place, in 1983, and married Robert Roughton in February 1986. They had many adventures. She traveled to Grand Isle, La., with a niece and her family. Another trip was towards the Smoky Mountains, then to New Bern, N.C., and the beach. They traveled through many Civil War battlefields, visiting Williamsburg and Jamestown, Va.

In Washington, D.C., they were amazed at the many historic buildings, including the White House. At Arlington Cemetery, they saw the changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and the gravesite of President John F. Kennedy, where the secret service asked everyone to step aside while his son came to pay respects to his father. What a grand finale to the D.C. trip! Robert and Beulah took many trips with Danny, Nadra and Katherine Curtis through the years, including many river trips. After nearly eleven years of marriage and adventures, Robert Roughton died 16 August 1997.

Beulah enjoyed many hobbies. Her paintings were beautiful and are spread throughout the country. She painted and sold miniatures painted on rocks, saws and anything that stood still! Her trout fishing was untouchable, always filling her limit of trout!!

She received her Certificate of Ordination on 1 September 1992. Her church, the Living Waters Mission, was more than just a local church, and included Beulah, Danny and Nadra, Larry and Evelyn Carlton, Martin and Dora Heavin. It reached many through nursing home ministry and singings, including at the Rolla Fair, at a Newburg fundraiser, in various local churches, at Edgar Prairie Days, at Booger Hollow, even at Nashville West. Her ministry reached thousands online. She also ministered in La Placenta, Belize.

Beulah was a prolific gospel songwriter, acknowledged at the Dove awards many years ago for a song she wrote. She was a woman of great faith, sharing her calling, her love for Christ, as she traveled and visited churches and homes of loved ones. She prayed for many for healing and deliverance – and prayers were answered.

She took great joy in including children in church, letting them praise God and sing with her, and play tambourine as she played the guitar. She taught the guitar to many. She left a tremendous legacy to continue through the many lives she touched, which won’t be forgotten.

She loved her brothers and sisters, especially Glen. When her feet would get cold while walking to school, Glen would carry her piggyback, with her cold feet in his pocket. She depended on him and his wife, Helen, as she grew older; oftentimes she, some of her siblings and her mother lived with Glen and Helen. Nadra always said she didn’t know she was an only child for over ten years, because Beulah, Delphia, Vernon, Carl and grandma Sarah lived with them.

Beulah’s grandchildren were her pride and joy. Sheila, in Arizona, visited and was always a delight to have. Alexis attended church when she could. Andrea, a nurse near Kansas City, lovingly cared for her as her health deteriorated, and was with her as the angels came to lead her to her heavenly home and to the Christ, the Lion of Judah, whom she had served all her life.

We will miss her terribly – her songs, laugh, mischievousness, faith and prayers. We know she is having a wonderful family reunion in Heaven and will wait for the rest of the family “On the Other Side of Jordan.”

A celebration of life will be held on December 1, 2023, from 4-6 p.m., at Golden Fields Venue, 19371 State Rte. M, Edgar Springs, Mo. Family and loved ones are welcome.