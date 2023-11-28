Obituary – Beverly A. Steigman

Beverly Ann (Cameron) Steigman, born on March 28, 1946, in Rolla, Mo., to Robert Lynn Cameron and Juanita Maxine (Siddens) Cameron, passed away on November 21, 2023, after battling pancreatic cancer. She was the youngest of three children and the only daughter. Beverly grew up in Licking and graduated from Licking High School in 1964. She went on to Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, Mo., and received an Associate’s Degree in fine arts.

While working as a civilian dental assistant at Fort Leonard Wood she met and married Dr. Edmund Steigman. They moved from Missouri to New York, where they resided and raised three children, Becky, Stephen and Heidi. Beverly was the consummate homemaker, enjoying cooking many delicious meals for her family and friends. The Halloween costumes she made for her children were legendary. She made sure every holiday and celebration were special, putting great care and planning into every detail. Outside of the home Beverly worked as a sales associate for a dental supply company and advanced to executive assistant to the CEO. Beverly took great pride in her work and it showed. Her contributions to the company were immeasurable. She retired in 2008.

Beverly and Ed began taking ballroom dancing lessons in 2008. They enjoyed dancing and competing in many competitions around the New York area. Beverly loved dancing and being active in the dance community. Beyond dancing Beverly enjoyed gardening, traveling, was an avid reader, and spent countless hours researching her family genealogies.

After Ed’s retirement from his oral surgery practice in 2011, they packed up the home they had lived in for over 25 years and moved to Denver, Colo., to be closer to their daughter, Heidi, and their grandchildren. Beverly loved spending time in her backyard gardening, bird watching and seeing many glorious sunsets over the Rocky Mountains.

Beverly adored her grandchildren. Her home both in New York and Colorado was always a hub of activity. She was the biggest cheerleader for her children and grandchildren and supported them in all their endeavors. She will be sorely missed but the impression she has left on each of her children and grandchildren is everlasting.

Beverly is survived by her husband, Edmund, of Aurora, Colo; her daughter, Becky and husband Chris Acker, of Port Orange, Fla.; her son, Stephen and fiancé Ericka, of Tuckahoe, N.Y.; and her daughter, Heidi and husband Ken Shaw, of Aurora, Colo.; her grandchildren, Heather, Cameron, Aaron, Raylan, Madeline, and Elliott; her brother, Robert and his wife Charlotte Cameron, of Mountain Grove, Mo.; her cousin, Jim Cameron, of Licking, Mo.; her cousin, Suzan Barber, of St. Joseph, Mo.; her cousin, Charlotte Princivalli and her husband Henry, of Wentzville, Mo., and many beloved nieces, nephews and friends. She is predeceased by her parents, Robert Lynn and Juanita Cameron, and her brother, Jerry Cameron.

Beverly may be gone but she was a force not soon to be forgotten by those who knew and loved her.