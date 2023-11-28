Obituary – Lloyd A. Lunn

Lloyd Alvin Lunn, 85, of Salem, Mo., passed away Monday, November 27, 2023, in Salem, Mo.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Friday, December 1, 2023, in the Wilson Mortuary Salem Chapel.

Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, December 1, 2023, in the Wilson Mortuary Salem Chapel. Burial to follow in the Dry Fork Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Wilson Mortuary of Salem, Mo.

Lloyd is survived by his loving wife, Arlene Lunn, of Salem, Mo.; sons, Gary Lunn and wife Susan, of Sullivan, Mo., Mike Lunn and wife Sarah, of Ozark, Mo., and Brad Lunn and wife Stephanie, of Pacific, Mo.; sisters, Donna Cooley and husband Gerald, of Barnhardt, Mo., Fern Radke, of Arnold, Mo., and Ailene Mundy and husband Jack, of Licking, Mo.; brother, Kenny Lunn, of Licking, Mo.; grandchildren, Tanner Lunn, Nathan Turman and Emeri, Sarah Vanklaveren and Andrew, Zachary Lunn and Katie, Chris Oldham and Toni, Brad Oldham and Stacy, and Matthew Oldham and Heather; great-grandchildren, Blake, Aaleyah, Hayden, Andrew, Kinley, Norman, Vann, Chaise, Spenser and Maddex; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.

