Obituary – Patricia R. Fluehr

Patricia Ruth (Chambers) Fluehr, of Moscow Mills, Mo., passed away on November 19, 2023.

Patricia was born May 5, 1939, to Fred and Ellen (Curley) Chambers. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert Fluehr, her parents, and siblings Helen, Fern, Dale, Cleo, Gerald, Harry, Donald and Glen. Patricia is survived by her children, Patrick Fluehr, Patricia (Thomas) Herbig, and Pamela (Joseph “Nick”) Beelek; her grandchildren, Danielle Fluehr, Jacob (Abby) Fluehr, Abby Fluehr, Erin Herbig, Ellen (Nick) Herbig Mundt, Emily Herbig and Austin Beelek; and her great-grandchildren, Vivian, Geovani, Kinsley, Dominick and Mattie.

The youngest of nine children, Patricia grew up in Licking, Missouri. She married Robert Fluehr on September 2, 1957, and shared 58 years of marriage until his death in 2015. The couple retired to a home they built in Moscow Mills, Mo., where they enjoyed working outdoors, tending to horses and chickens, traveling and spending time with their family and friends.

Patricia was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Her smile, witty humor and love will be dearly missed by her family and friends.