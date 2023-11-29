A day of Thanksgiving

By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

Licking Assembly of God held their annual Community Thanksgiving meal on Thanksgiving Day with over 200 friends dining together in fellowship.

Pastor Larissa Satterfield welcomed the attendees and gave a prayer of thanksgiving before friendly volunteers served from a bountiful buffet.

Diners enjoyed a feast from a selection of turkey, ham, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, sweet potatoes, corn, green beans, cranberry sauce, homemade rolls, beverages and desserts. Seven turkeys and four hams were prepared, and nearing the end the turkey had been “gobbled” up.

There was much to be thankful for with the delicious Thanksgiving meal and an extended family fellowship with which to share and visit.