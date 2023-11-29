In this edition: November 30, 2023

In addition to the current media postings, in this week’s print edition of The Licking News:

The Licking Christmas Celebration will be held December 2; activities include shopping at the bazaar, Santa, a Fish Fry, toy giveaway and the parade!

A drawing for twin quilts and teddy bears for kids birth to 10-years will also take place on Saturday.

See this week’s Licking R-VIII Elementary Learner of the Week, sponsored by Kinder Feed & Farm, HS/JH Learner of the Week, sponsored by Hawn Law Office and the Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Rinne Tire Pros; and keep up with the Licking R-VIII sports schedules.

Ring in 2024 at the New Year’s Eve Ball sponsored by Healthy Dent County and Salem Area Chamber of Commerce.

A correction was made to the hours of operation for Dependable Jewelry Repair.

HCH Quarry, LLC is having a Winter Rock Sale.

A gift subscription to The Licking News is a gift that continues giving for an entire year.

Senior Center Happenings shares upcoming Christmas events.

The Wanda Mountain Boys returned to Licking Pentecostal Holiness Church for a celebration of hope.

Imogene Holland celebrated her 95th birthday with friends.

Desiree Moyer, Shell employee, was ready for Thanksgiving.

Intercounty Electric Cooperative Association Operation Round Up program donated to the Licking Rural Fire Department, and IECA is also returning $3.2 million in capital credits.

Texas County was a top harvest county for firearms deer season, reports the Missouri Department of Conservation.

The Licking Friends of the Library decorated for the Christmas holidays.

Lee Ann Akins, Branch Librarian, updates us on new items at the Licking Library Branch, and shares other important information and activities.

Still got turkey? Lindy Mondy has submitted another great recipe for leftovers, “Easy Turkey Tetrazzini.”

Rick Mansfield discoursed on “Giving Thanks,” in Reflections from the Road.

“The Last Job” choice after artificial intelligence’s impact may surprise you; Scott Hamilton tells us what it is in this week’s Tech Talk.

The petition drive related to SB 190 is nearing a close.

Missouri students are invited to participate in the No More Trash! Contest.

A transformational gift for the TJ Swift House ASCEND program was given.

Abandoned Well Plugging grant applications are now being accepted.

You can also keep current with reports from the Licking Police Department, the County Commission, Courthouse, Sheriff’s Department and MSHP.

