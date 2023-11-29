Licking FFA members attend National FFA Convention

Photo submitted

From left: Ashlee Umfleet, Tessa Lucas, Allie Cline (in back) and Angelina McGuire sit atop the hay bale tower at Beasley’s Apple Orchard.

The Licking FFA Chapter went to the National FFA Convention, held November 1-3.

During this event, they participated in the Ag Expo, the first session of the Convention, the Rodeo, and two different tours – one of the Beasley Apple Orchard and one of Honeybee Farm.

It was chilly, yet the group had tons of fun going to all these different events that the Convention offers.