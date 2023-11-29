Licking FFA members attend National FFA Convention

Photo submitted
The group of Licking FFA members are outside of the Ag Expo at the Convention on Day 3. From left, front, are: Ashlee Umfleet, Tessa Lucas, Allie Cline and Angelina McGuire; back: Cameron Teems, Jd Fox, Buckley Miller and Wesley Hardy.
The group at Hunter’s Honeybee Farm. From left, Buckley Miller, Jd Fox, Wesley Hardy, Cameron Teems (bee), Allie Cline (beekeeper), Tessa Lucas, Ashlee Umfleet and Angelina McGuire.
From left, Jd Fox, Buckley Miller, Wesley Hardy, The National FFA Rodeo Clown, Tessa Lucas, Ashlee Umfleet, Allie Cline and Angelina McGuire.
Wesley Hardy shoots an Apple Cannon loaded by Jd Fox at Beasley’s Apple Orchard.
From left: Ashlee Umfleet, Tessa Lucas, Allie Cline (in back) and Angelina McGuire sit atop the hay bale tower at Beasley’s Apple Orchard.
The group after eating lunch at Bynum’s Steakhouse. From left, front: Allie Cline, Angelina McGuire, Ashlee Umfleet and Tessa Lucas; back: Buckley Miller, Jd Fox, Cameron Teems and Wesley Hardy.
The group at the first session of the convention, from left: Wesley Hardy, Tessa Lucas, Allie Cline, Cameron Teems, Ashlee Umfleet, Angelina McGuire, Jd Fox and Buckley Miller.
The group on the second day of convention at the Steakhouse for lunch. On left of table, rear to front: Ms. Rae Kirkwood, Allie Cline, Angelina McGuire and Ashlee Umfleet; at end of table, Tessa Lucas; and right of table, rear to front: Mr. Mickey Wilson, Wesley Hardy, Jd Fox, Buckley Miller and Cameron Teems.
The Group at Beasley’s Apple Orchard, from left, front: Allie Cline, Tessa Lucas, Angelina McGuire and Ashlee Umfleet; back: Buckley Miller, Jd Fox, Cameron Teems and Wesley Hardy.
The group is in official dress before lunch at Golden Corral. From left, front: Ms. Rae Kirkwood, Tessa Lucas, Angelina McGuire, Ashlee Umfleet and Allie Cline; back: Cameron Teems, Buckley Miller, Jd Fox, Wesley Hardy, and Mr. Mickey Wilson.
The Licking FFA Chapter went to the National FFA Convention, held November 1-3.
During this event, they participated in the Ag Expo, the first session of the Convention, the Rodeo, and two different tours – one of the Beasley Apple Orchard and one of Honeybee Farm.
It was chilly, yet the group had tons of fun going to all these different events that the Convention offers.