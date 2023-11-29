Santa attends Lighting of the Mill

By Shari Harris, Publisher

Around 40 people were present for this year’s Lighting of the Mill on Saturday evening. Carols were sung, hot cocoa warmed hands and stomachs, and cookie treats were enjoyed by most.

Licking’s annual guest Mr. Santa Claus attended the event. Mr. Claus assisted with caroling then visited with children and the young at heart, making note of Christmas wishes.

Several names were entered into a drawing that will be held on Saturday, December 2, at noon, at the Christmas Craft Fair in the VFW Hall. Twin quilts and teddy bears will be given away to children ages 10 and under during the drawing. For those who have not signed up yet, there will be time to do so Saturday morning before the drawing.

Mr. Claus will return to Licking Saturday and will be at the VFW Hall from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. before handing out gifts on the porch of the Mill at 1:30 p.m. The time was moved up from last year to give Santa and the children more time to get to the parade lineup at the high school.

Mr. Claus announced at the Lighting of the Mill that all children who have their photo taken with him on Saturday at the VFW Hall will receive a stocking.

The Mill will remain lit throughout the holiday season.