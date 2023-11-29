SCCC Veterans recognized

By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

Forty-nine staff Veterans and 73 Veteran offenders with honorable discharges were recognized for their military service at a ceremony held Wednesday, November 15, at South Central Correctional Center-Licking.

Correctional Program Specialist/Corrections Case Manager II Joseph Satterfield performed a Veteran roll call followed by a moment of silence for those Veterans who were killed in action and a rendition of Taps.

Speaker Mike Gorman then addressed the assembly.

“I had one staff member walk up to thank me for the ceremony, holding back his emotion,” said Satterfield. “Both staff and offenders were very appreciative of the ceremony. My offender Veterans look forward to it every year.”

The Restorative Justice Organization at SCCC has donated blankets, glasses, magazines and rag rugs to Veterans homes, as well as patriotic artwork for various non-profits and our local VFW.